These breast cancer-related events are scheduled around Northeast Mississippi during October:
Oct. 9:
- Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch, noon at Hillcrest Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, New Albany. Hosted by Baptist Memorial-Union County. Hosted by Speakers Radiologist Dr. Justin Lohmeier and breast cancer survivor. Free, but preregistration required. Call (662) 538-2197.
Oct. 12:
Pretty in Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilton Garden Inn, Tupelo. Hosted by Wear it Well. Tickets are $13; available at
Oct. 18:
- Do You Know What The Color Pink Means? 22nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, noon at First Baptist Church, Fulton. Hosted by MSU Extension office. Speaker: Dr. Chelsea Rick. Free. Call (662) 862-3201 to information or accommodations for those with disabilities.
Oct. 25:
Hope Continues 5K, 8 a.m. at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo. Proceeds go to provide screening and support for affected individuals. Cost is $25 for 5k, $20 for 1 mile walk until Oct. 25. $5 fee for chip timing. Registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/MS/Tupelo/HopeContinues5k.