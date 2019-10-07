Tupelo • There is no single set of breast cancer screening guidelines. Women should consult their primary care provider to tailor their approach to screening to their risk factors, concerns and values.
American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging
Starting at age 40: Annual screening mammograms for women of average risk
Starting between 25 and 30: Annual mammograms for those with with more than a 20 percent lifetime risk of developing breast cancer. Can include those with BRCA genetic mutations, strong family history, certain health conditions and treatments.
Starting at age 30: Annual breast MRI for those with BRCA mutations, greater than 20 percent life time risk of breast cancer
Annual screening should stop when life expectancy is less than 5 to 7 years based on age or health conditions or when screening would not be acted upon.
American Cancer Society
Starting at 45: Annual mammograms, noting that those who want to start at age 40 should still have insured access to mammograms.
U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce
For women 50 to 74 of average risk: screening mammogram every other year
For women 40-49: Review benefits and potential harms with doctor before starting screening every other year.