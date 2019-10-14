For women
Finding breast cancer as early as possible gives the best chance of successful treatment. But knowing what to look for is not a substitute for screening mammograms and other tests, which can help find breast cancer in its early stages, even before any symptoms appear.
Benign or non-cancerous breast conditions are much more common than breast cancer, but it is important to have them check out right away.
Symptoms:
- A lump in your breast. Can often be hard and painless, though some may be painful.
- Swelling or lumps around your collarbone or armpits; may occur even before you can feel a lump in your breast.
- Skin thickening, similar to an orange peel, or redness. Often, these are caused by mastitis, a breast infection common among women who are breast feeding. If your symptoms don’t improve after a week of treatment, though, get checked again, because these symptoms can also be caused by inflammatory breast cancer.
For men
Breast cancer is much less common in men than women, but it can occur.
Symptoms:
- A lump or swelling, which is often (but not always) painless
- Skin dimpling or puckering
- Nipple retraction (turning inward)
- Redness or scaling of the nipple or breast skin
- Discharge from the nipple
These changes aren’t always caused by cancer, but if you notice any breast changes, you should see a health care professional as soon as possible.