TUPELO - Celebration Village will once again transform the Tupelo Furniture Market into a holiday marketplace.
Starting Wednesday night, 130 vendors from around the South will present clothing, artwork, home decor, holiday decorations, jewelry, toys, books, candles, coffee, lawn art and gourmet food.
It’s the largest annual fundraising event which assists Sanctuary Hospice House, which cares for the dying and their families. Since it opened its doors in 2005, it has served more than 6,000 patients without regard for their ability to pay.
“Most of the funds we receive (from Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance) don’t cover even half of the cost,” said Heather Palmer, Sanctuary Hospice director of outreach and fundraising.
Celebration Village will officially kick off with its preview party from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The event will feature food catered by Romie’s and music by Two Drink Minimum. The silent auction will begin Wednesday night with final bids due on Friday night. Tickets are $50 at the door for just the preview party or $75 for a passport ticket covering all events and shopping.
General admission shopping will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $7 at the door.
More than 25 schools and local entertainers are scheduled to grace the Celebration Village stage to bring seasonal cheer to shoppers.
Girls Night Out is back by popular demand. In addition to shopping from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, the event features food, drinks and special vendors catering to women including beauty and wellness products. Tickets are $25 at the door.
“It’s been really well attended,” Palmer said.
Although Santa won’t hang out for breakfast this year, he is stopping by from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
This year, Celebration Village will introduce its first-ever Miss Celebration pageant at 11 a.m. Saturday. There are 10 divisions open to girls and women from birth to 18 and up.
“The grand supreme winner will get entry to the Tupelo Christmas Parade and the use of a convertible with driver for the parade,” Palmer said.
The new Studio space will feature two classes. At 2 p.m. Thursday, Blairhaus will host a floral design class that includes a make and take piece. Sign up will be through Blairhaus in Tupelo.
The Farmhouse will host a beginner calligraphy class at 1 p.m. Saturday. Sign up will be through Farmhouse in Tupelo.
For 18 years, the event has been a labor of love for more than 400 volunteers, Palmer said. The Sanctuary Hospice Auxiliary and Junior Auxiliary take the lead in organizing the event.
“They’ve really taken the reins,” Palmer said.