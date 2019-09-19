TUPELO • Cardiologist Dr. Bo Calhoun traded hearts for funny bones Thursday night at the annual roast benefiting the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic.
Calhoun endured shots from his friends and colleagues in the name of caring for the working uninsured that the clinic serves with the help of physicians, nurses and pharmacists who volunteer their time and expertise.
Kidding aside, Calhoun said he’s honored to do his part to continue the work of of the late Dr. Antone Tannehill, who led the effort to create the clinic in 1992.
“My first year was his last year,” Calhoun said. “We talked about the importance of dedication to the community and providing health care to everyone.”
Nearly 300 people came out to the BancorpSouth Conference Center to toast the Good Samaritan Free Clinic on Thursday night.
“It’s a fun night,” said the 2018 honoree Scott Reed, who served as master of ceremonies. “It’s one of the best causes you can work for; it’s incredible what they do.”
Before the night started, more than $106,000 had been raised for the clinic, with more to come from a live auction.
“The community, as always, has rallied around us,” said executive director Cindy Sparks. “They embrace us and what we stand for.”
For the laughs
Calhoun’s childhood friend John Ballard of Forrest City, Arkansas, told tales of a naughty young Bo Calhoun, who threw rocks with his friend in the school yard. One of Ballard’s rocks went through the principal’s window.
“I said, ‘Bo, let’s run,’” Calhoun remembered. “He said, ‘I’m not going to run, I’m not doing anything wrong.’”
Despite that early misadventure, Calhoun grew into a man dedicated to his family and community, Ballard said.
“He’s as loyal a friend as you could ever want,” Ballard said.
Judge Dick Hughes, Calhoun’s brother-in-law, ribbed him about his awful golf game and brought a surprise video roast from cousin U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.
“His golf game is a disservice to doctors across the country,” Hughes said.
Fortunately, he’s better at other things.
“He’s one of the kindest guys I know,” said Hughes, who came from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for the event. “It’s great to be here to support him and the Good Samaritan Free Clinic.”
Fellow cardiologist Dr. David Irwin shared his first glimpse of a young Dr. Calhoun.
“He drove up to my house with his girlfriend and his dog in his truck,” Irwin said. “His dog was in the front seat and the girlfriend was in the back.”
Despite that first impression, Calhoun has taken on leadership roles in the cardiology practice, at North Mississippi Medical Center and the larger community.
“Bo has been a leader from the beginning,” Irwin said.
History of service
Since the clinic opened in November 1992, it has logged more than 69,000 patient visits. It provides medical, dental and pharmaceutical care without charge to the working uninsured of Lee County.
David and Tony Tannehill, the sons of Dr. Tannehill, said their father would be so pleased that the community has continued the work of the clinic’s initial volunteers.
“It’s a dedicated group that works on this all the time,” said Tony Tannehill, of Tupelo.
“It’s very special that people in the community continue to support the clinic,” said David Tannehill of Birmingham, Alabama.