TUPELO • A local Realty group will serve up laughs on Feb. 6 to benefit the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
Pinnacle Realty will host a comedy dinner theater featuring The Detectives at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Kingfisher Lodge outside Verona.
“It’s almost like a Clue game,” said Realtor Reta Doughty.
The performance is broken up around the dinner, Doughty said. The audience works in groups to help solve the mystery during the interactive production.
“It’s going to be a fun, adult evening,” Doughty said.
Tickets will be $50 and include the show and a sit down dinner. A cash bar will be available. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Pinnacle office at 662-266-2006 or 662-321-0191. Large groups are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Tickets will not be available at the door.
The Detectives comedy dinner theater has been making audiences laugh across central Mississippi and beyond for 10 years. For the Feb. 6 event, they will be presenting “Where there’s a Will … there’s a Way.”
Pinnacle has largely underwritten the event, but more than 20 sponsors have signed on. So far, they have raised $10,000 for the autism center before ticket sales.
“The goal is to sell 200 tickets,” Doughty said.
The Tupelo real estate group began planning the Feb. 6 fundraiser as a fun way to do something special, Doughty said. Autism has personally touched the Pinnacle Realty family.
“We decided we wanted to give back to the community,” Doughty said. “We have a lot of connections to the autism center.”
Given the response, Pinnacle is already thinking about a sequel.
“Our goal is to do this once a year,” Doughty said.