TUPELO - Residents of Lee, Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc and Union counties who shop for health insurance on the federal marketplace will have a second choice for 2020 coverage.
Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will offer health plans, commonly called Obamacare, through healthcare.gov in 19 Mississippi counties, the Mississippi Insurance Department announced on Thursday. Magnolia by Ambetter will continue to offer plans in all 82 counties on the exchange as it has since Humana exited the exchange at the end of 2017.
“Up until now there has been only one provider in the Mississippi Marketplace,” said Mississippi Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney in a press release. “Increased competition and market share can only benefit consumers.”
In February, Molina Mississippi began serving Mississippians as one of the coordinated access networks for Medicaid recipients. It will start covering minors through the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program starting Nov. 1.
“The addition of CHIP and Marketplace plans is a good thing for families looking for insurance,” Chaney said.
The counties covered in the exchange by Molina are among the most populous in Mississippi, including the Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg area, Jackson metro area, Vicksburg, the Mississippi suburbs of Memphis and parts of Northeast Mississippi. In addition to the five Northeast Mississippi counties, Molina will be offered in Desoto, Forrest, Hinds, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lamar, Madison, Panola, Pearl River, Rankin, Tate and Warren counties.
The open enrollment period for the federal marketplace will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for health insurance coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
The federal exchange, created by the Affordable Care Act, allows people who can’t access health insurance through their employer to shop for plans and use tax credits and subsidies to help pay premiums.
For 2019, more than 88,000 Mississippians selected a plan on the federal marketplace, according to statistics compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation.