The flu season is warming up in Mississippi and across the country.
Within the North Mississippi Medical Clinics system, the staff has seen the flu go from popping up randomly to seeing five to six cases a day at urgent care clinics like Med-Serve, said family physician Dr. Erik Dukes, who practices primarily at the Booneville Family Medicine Clinic.
“It’s coming,” Dukes said.
Nationally, the flu activity has been elevated since late November and is continuing to increase, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Through the first week in December, Mississippi was one of 11 states that had high influenza activity.
Mississippi currently sits at No. 4 on Walgreens Flu Index for states for the week ending Dec. 14. The index uses prescriptions for antiviral medications to track flu activity by market area and by state. The Mississippi Gulf Coast was No. 7 among Walgreens market areas with the most flu activity; Northeast Mississippi was in the top 25.
Unlike the past several seasons, Influenza B-Victoria is the dominate strain so far this flu season, according to Mississippi and CDC lab tests. It is one of the four strains covered by the flu vaccine.
Because flu season is unpredictable, it’s hard to say what the flu will do next.
Sometimes, the school winter holidays can slow down the spread of flu, Dukes said.
However, other times air travel and large family get togethers can help it spread faster.
Defense
The most straightforward defense against the flu is vaccination. It reduces the chance of infection and reduces the risk of hospitalization in those who do become ill with the flu.
“It’s still not too late to get one,” said Julie McCord, North Mississippi Medical Center infection control director.
Getting a shot now won’t help much over Christmas, but it will provide protection in the new year.
“If you haven’t had yours, it takes about two weeks for it to get to ful strength,” Dukes said.
The flu is spread by droplets, McCord said. When someone coughs or sneezes, the droplets spread in a three to six foot radius.
Frequent handwashing can get the germs off your hands so they aren’t transfered when someone rubs their eyes, nose or mouth, McCord said. Sneezing and coughing into a sleeve or elbow can stop the droplets from spreading.
For those who will be traveling on planes, small bottles of hand sanitizer and packs of disinfecting wipes can help reduce exposure, McCord said. It’s not a bad idea to wipe down tray tables and arm rests.
“Disinfecting wipes only work on hard, nonporous surfaces,” McCord said.
People can be contagious with flu the day before they start showing symptoms, Dukes said.
“The third or fourth day is usually the most contagious,” Dukes said.
People who do get sick with the flu are encouraged to stay home to avoid sharing their germs. If people get sick while visiting family, try to keep them six feet away from those who are vulnerable, Dukes said.
There are antiviral medications, including a new drug Xofluza, that can shorten the duration of the flu, but they need to be administered within the first 48 hours of becoming ill.
“It can be shortened but it takes quick action by the patient,” Dukes said.