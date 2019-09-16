Tupelo • Flu shots don’t have to wait for the weather to turn cool.
“We started giving (flu shots) around Aug. 20,” said Booneville family physician Dr. Erik Dukes. “I recommend everyone getting them unless they have allergies to the flu shot.”
Flu doesn’t go away, although it does tend to be most active in the colder months. In Mississippi, flu season typically peaks in January or February.
Some area clinics report they are seeing flu cases begin to bubble up. Tracking through the Mississippi State Department of Health’s sentinel physician network shows the incidence of influenza-like illness at 1.6 percent of visits, slightly below the rate at this time last year.
North Mississippi Primary Health Care, which has clinics in Ashland, Booneville, Corinth, New Albany, Oxford Ripley, Tishomingo and Walnut, has recorded nearly 60 positive flu tests since the beginning of August, about 4 percent of its acute visits.
The flu is extremely unpredictable and it’s difficult to forecast when and how severe flu season will be.
“We used to see it spread literally from west to east across the United States, but the last few years, we’ve seen from the CDC map a more spotty pick up,” said Dukes, who serves as the regional medical director for North Mississippi Medical Center affiliated clinics. “We just have to watch and communicate as providers.”
Protection
Flu shots reduce the risk of getting sick, but the protection isn’t ironclad. If someone catches the flu after getting a flu shot, the illness tends to be less severe.
Complications from the flu include pneumonia and even death.
“The benefits outweigh the risks,” Dukes said.
Flu shots are recommended for everyone six months and older, but they are especially encouraged for groups who are at high risk of complications, like pregnant women and people with COPD, Dukes said.
Flu shots are widely available at primary care clinics and many pharmacies and are typically covered under preventive health benefits.
County health departments will have pediatric flu shots available later this fall.
Beyond shots
Flu shots are a good first line of defense, but there are other steps to stay well and healthy through the sneezing season.
“Handwashing is, of course, the first,” Dukes said.
Proper fluids and enough sleep also help keep the body strong.
People who develop the symptoms of flu – fever, cough, head and body aches – should seek help from their primary care provider or an urgent care clinic. Antiviral medications are most effective when they are taken early on.
Public health officials routinely encourage people who are sick with the flu to stay home from work and school until they have been free of fever for 24 hours without medication.