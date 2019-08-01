TUPELO - Tupelo cardiologist Dr. William “Bo” Calhoun will brave the flames at the annual roast benefiting the Antone Tannehill Good Samaritan Free Clinic.
The annual Tommie and Dr. Walter Bourland Roast Fundraiser will be held Sept. 19 at the BancorpSouth Conference Center in Tupelo. The social hour will start at 6 p.m. followed by the program and live auction at 7 p.m.
With the help of volunteer physicians, dentists and medical professionals, the clinic provides free medical, dental and prescriptions to the working uninsured and temporarily unemployed who live in Lee County and meet eligibility requirements.
Since November 1992, the clinic has logged more than 69,000 patient visits.
Tickets are available by calling (662) 844-3733.