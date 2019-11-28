TUPELO - For those who share the gift of life during the holiday season, Vitalant has a special thank you.
Donors who give blood at the between Friday and Dec. 15 can receive a $25 Amazon gift card through the online rewards store.
Blood donations are needed through the holidays to help in emergency situations, routine surgeries and cancer treatment.
Donors can give at the Vitalant center on South Eason Boulevard in Tupelo or visit Vitalant.org to find a blood mobile. Appointments can be scheduled through the website or by calling (877) 258-4825.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at vitalant.org.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.