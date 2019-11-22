TUPELO - To make sure blood supplies remain strong through the holiday season, Vitalant is offering donors a special thank-you during Thanksgiving week.
On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the first 60 donors each day will receive a $15 voucher to use toward the purchase of a turkey, ham or other item from Todd's Big Star on West Main Street.
All blood types are needed, but there is a special need for type O and platelet donations. During the holiday season, blood usage often goes up due to increased travel and other accidents and blood donations drop because of busy schedules.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save 20 minutes by completing the Fast Track Health History at vitalant.org on the day they donate.