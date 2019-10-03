TUPELO - Kids of all ages can get in the spooky fun at the Boo Bash on Oct. 12 at Ballard Park in Tupelo.
Sponsored by the Dream Riders Biking for Children Chapter C, the Boo Bash brings together a 5K, children's activity carnival and a tug-of-war competition to benefit North Mississippi Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatrics Fund through the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi.
The 5K race begins at 8 a.m. Runners are invited to wear costumes that aren't too scary for little ones. Cost is $40. Packet pick up will be 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 for those who register at online. Race day packet pick up and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. T-shirt availability will be limited for race day entries.
Team of adults can join the friendly competition of the Pulling for the Kids tug-of war competition. Registration for six-person teams is $30 and should be completed online by Oct. 9.
The Boo Bash for Kids area will feature carnival games like Go Fishing, Pick a Duck, face painting and pumpkin painting and will begin after the 5K.
Registration for both the 5K and tug-of-war is available at www.itsallaboutthekidschc.org.