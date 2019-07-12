TUPELO - A Tupelo family is helping to gather donated wheelchairs for the Wheels for the World program.
Jennie Rodgers of Tupelo and her son Caleb are organizing a local collection for the program, a ministry of the Joni & Friends. So far they have collected 10 pediatric wheelchairs and two adult wheelchairs.
All the wheelchairs are refurbished at Wheels for the World restoration centers in correctional facilities. Then the wheelchairs are shipped around the world and distributed through partner churches to those in need.
The charity can accept manual wheelchairs for both children and adults, parts for wheelchairs and crutches, aluminum crutches, cases and collapsible walkers, wheelchair cushions and lap blankets.
Joni & Friends is a Christian disability organization founded by Joni Eareckson Tada, who became quadriplegic because an accident.
For more information, contact (662) 255-6837 or email jennierodgers@gmail.com.