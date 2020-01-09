TUPELO - Heart surgeon Dr. Billy D. Parsons has joined Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic in Tupelo.
Parsons has practiced at Magnolia Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic in Corinth since April 2012. Prior to then, he practiced with Texarkana Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgical Associates in Texas for 16 years.
A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Parsons completed bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry with a minor in English at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, in 1985. He earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Oklahoma City in 1989. He completed residency training in general surgery in 1994 at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, and a residency in thoracic and cardiovascular surgery there in 1996.
Parsons is a diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners, American Board of Surgery and American Board of Thoracic Surgery. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is a member of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Southern Thoracic Surgical Association, American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association and Mississippi State Medical Association.
Parsons joins cardiothoracic surgeons Drs. Robert Derveloy, Vishal Sachdev and David Talton; vascular surgeons Drs. Justin Parden and Joseph Stinson; nurse practitioners Katie Gann, Mary Leigh Horn, Starla Horton, Robin Jackson and Candyce Little; and physician assistants Chris McCarley, Christopher Newell and Steven Savoy at the clinic.