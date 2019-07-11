TUPELO - The Lee County Health Department will hold a special school registration immunization clinic for youth 10 to 17 next week.
The health department, located at 532 South Church St., Tupelo, will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through July 19 for the immunization clinic. No appointment will be necessary.
Youth will be able to receive vaccines required for school attendance, like the Tdap that seventh-graders must have. The clinic will also have vaccines that are recommended but not required for K-12 schools, including those for meningitis and HPV.
Parents should bring immunization records as well as health insurance, Medicaid or CHIPs cards, if applicable.