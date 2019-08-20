BELDEN - Molina Healthcare of Mississippi will host a community baby shower from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Itawamba Community College's Belden Center.
In partnership with Family Resource Center of Mississippi, Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi Tobacco Free Coalition and First Steps Early Intervention, Molina will be providing healthy pregnancy and healthy baby educational materials. There will giveways as long as supplies last, door prizes and refreshments.
The event, which will be held in Room 509 at the ICC Belden Center, is free and open to the public.
Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs.