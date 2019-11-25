The Mississippi State Department of Health is seeking community input to improve the health of the state.
Through Saturday, Mississippians are asked to take a five-minute survey about the strengths and weaknesses of health in their communities, especially where there are limited resources or poor access to the essentials of a healthy life.
Survey results will be used to help evaluate health disparities in the state as part of the Mississippi State Health Assessment.
The survey can be accessed at HealthyMS.com/community.