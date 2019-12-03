STARKVILLE • Mississippi State University and the Right Track Medical Group have partnered to expand student access to mental health care.
The six physicians and three family nurse practitioners at MSU Longest Student Health Center already provide general care for common mental health issues, such as anxiety, depression or attention deficit disorder.
Right Track chief medical officer and psychiatrist Dr. Stephen Pannel and board-certified advanced psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Ella Williamson will be available on site to see students refered for more specialized care. Williamson will see students Monday through Thursday. Pannel will be available on Fridays. Both can provide assessment and treatment services to students for a small fee at the health center.
The Right Track Medical, which has community mental health clinics in Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth and Olive Branch, recently opened a Starkville location on Starr Avenue.