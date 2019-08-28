TUPELO - North Mississippi Medical Center has received a national award for maintaining a higher standards of care for heart attack patients.
NMMC is one of 225 hospitals to receive the National Cardiovascular Data Registry Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2019 from the American College of Cardiology.
The award recognizes that NMMC has reached an aggressive goal of treating heart attack patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
To receive the Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, NMMC has demonstrated sustained achievement for eight consecutive quarters and has performed at the top level of standards for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
“We have a large, integrated team beginning with Emergency Medical Services, continuing with the Cardiac Catheterization Lab and ending with the cardiac care units—to serve a patient who is having a heart attack—24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” said Tupelo interventional cardiologist Dr. Dane Ballard. “These dedicated people have earned this award for NMMC and deserve this honor.”