EUPORA - North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora was presented with the 2019 Outstanding Mississippi Small Rural Hospital Award from the Mississippi Hospital Association on Aug. 15 during a celebration at the hospital.
The Outstanding Mississippi Small Rural Hospital Award annually recognizes a rural hospital in the state with less than 100 beds that has improved access to health care or has launched innovative programs in their communities. The award takes into account a hospital’s patient satisfaction, quality and safety, and financial performance as well. NMMC-Eupora’s nomination highlighted the hospital’s telemedicine program, which allows patients to access resources and specialty care close to home.
NMMC-Eupora is part of Tupelo-based North Mississippi Health Services.