TUPELO - North Mississippi Medical Center and the Lions Club of Tupelo are teaming up to collect eyewear for those in need.
As part of National Low Vision Awareness Month, the groups are seeking donations of used eyeglasses, sunglasses and reading glasses, as well as cases. The groups can also accept magnification devices or any low vision equipment such as closed-circuit televisions or large lighted magnifiers.
Collection boxes are available at the North Mississippi Retina Center, 606 Brunson Drive; NMMC Wellness Center, 1030 S. Madison St.; and the NMMC Education Center, 830 S. Gloster St.
The Lions Club will distribute the eyewear in the United States and third world countries worldwide. For more information or to arrange pick up of large items being donated, contact occupational therapist Cheri Nipp at North Mississippi Retina Center, 662-377-3340 or 800-843-3375. NMMC’s collection drive ends April 1.