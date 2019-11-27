TUPELO - The North Mississippi Medical Center Pediatric Christmas Toy Drive will continue through Dec. 31.
The donated toys are used to brighten the hospital stays of children this holiday season. New toys may be dropped off at the Security Desk near the hospital’s food court, the Pediatric Unit on 1 Central or the NMMC Wellness Center.
These toys will be distributed to children admitted to the Pediatric Unit and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit during December, especially those here on Christmas Day.
Suggested items are infant toys (up to 12 months), rattles, new stuffed animals, toddler toys, balls, Barbie and other dolls, blocks, puzzles, jewelry making kits, action figures, small toy cars, doctor and nurse kits, and art kits. Please do not bring Christmas themed stuffed animals or toys, items with beads, and balls containing foam or liquid. For more information, call (662) 377-8101 or (662) 377-8109.