TUPELO - North Mississippi Medical Center will offer a free community program on depression for health professionals Wednesday.
“Really! Is Everyone Depressed? Short Answer, YES” will be offered at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Classroom 1 at the NMMC Women’s Hospital in Tupelo.
The presenter, Robert Smith, vice president of NMMC Behavioral Health Services, will discuss the prevalence of depressive disorders, symptoms associated with clinical depression and steps to prevent depression. Continuing education credits are available for physicians, nurses, case managers/social workers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and licensed professional counselors.
Call (662) 377-4706 to register.