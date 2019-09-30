TUPELO - Relias Healthcare at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo has been recognized by the American College of Emergency Physicians for its outstanding performance in sepsis care.
Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition triggered by the body’s response to infection.
Relias Healthcare, which provides health care provider staffing for the NMMC-Tupelo emergency department, uses an evidence-driven tool developed by the American College of Emergency Physicians expert panel on sepsis to guide recognition and treatment of sepsis and septic shock in its early stages.
By taking part in the American College of Emergency Physicians initiative for its providers, Relias Healthcare aims to improve the knowledge of its providers and nurses in early identification, treatment and reassessment of sepsis, and assistance in the ED’s implementation of best practices.