TUPELO - The Regional Rehabilitation Center will honor two Corinth brothers with its annual Red Rasberry Humanitarian Award this spring.
H.L. “Sandy” and Kenneth Williams, who have continued their family legacy with Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works, will be recognized at a dinner on April 23 at the Tupelo Furniture Market Building V. The event will begin with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $125 each with proceeds going to RRC, which provides physical, occupational and speech therapy, early intervention and audiology services without charge to children and adults throughout North Mississippi. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 662-842-1891. More information is available at regionalrehabcenter.com/events.