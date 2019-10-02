TUPELO - North Mississippi Medical Center’s Acute Rehabilitation Services recently presented the Physician of the Year award to hospitalist Dr. Richard Seigler.
The annual award is decided by the NMMC Acute Rehabilitation staff based on expertise, professionalism, communication, approachability and patient care skills. In his nomination, Seigler was described as a great patient advocate who gets to the bottom of the issues with those he cares for and believes in therapy to assist in the recovery of his patients. Seigler advocates for patient mobility and independence.
Seigler joined the NMMC staff in 2011. He earned his medical degree from St. George's University School of Medicine in Grenada and completed his residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. He is board certified in internal medicine.