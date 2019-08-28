TUPELO • Drs. J. Caleb Adams and A. Ryves Moore have joined Specialty Orthopedic Group.
Adams, a foot and ankle specialist, completed his residency training at University of Mississippi Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation in Jackson and his fellowship as a Foot and Ankle Fellow at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Department in Orthopedic Surgery.
Moore, a sports medicine specialist, completed his residency at the University of Tennessee-Campbell Clinic in Memphis, and sports medicine fellowship at Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Institute in Birmingham. Throughout his training, Moore assisted in the care of many high school, college and professional teams, including the University of Memphis and University of Alabama athletic programs, Memphis Redbirds, Memphis Grizzlies and Birmingham Barons.
Adams and Moore received their medical degrees from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson.
Adams hails from Crystal Springs and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. After working as a nurse for four years, he decided to pursue his passion of orthopedic surgery.
A Holly Springs native, Moore graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry from the University of Mississippi in Oxford and cum laude with a Master of Science degree in biology from Mississippi College in Clinton.
Adams will practice and operate in Tupelo and Oxford. Moore will see patients at the New Albany and Oxford clinics and operate in Tupelo, New Albany and Oxford.
Adams is a member of AO Trauma and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. In his free time, he enjoys cooking, fishing, SEC sports and traveling.
Moore is a member of the American Orthopedic Society of Sports Medicine, Arthroscopy Association of North America and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He and his wife, Mary Chris, have three daughters. Moore enjoys hunting, fishing, mountain biking, traveling and cooking.
Specialty Orthopedic Group has surgery center, and physical therapy facility in Tupelo and clinics in New Albany and Oxford.
Moore and Adams join orthopedic surgeons Drs. Tyler G. Marks, Taylor P. Mathis, Matthew A. Miller, Richard D. Rainey, M.D.; Rowland M. Roberson, Phillip A. Sandifer and nurse practitioners Miranda L. Bennett, Mamie M. Kosko, Sonya N. Pippins and Robin H. McDonald.