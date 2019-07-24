JACKSON - The Mississippi State Department of Health is trying to track possible exposure to hepatitis A after a Calhoun City restaurant worker was diagnosed with the viral liver disease.
On Wednesday, the health department reported an employee of Los Encinos Mexican Grill at 132 W. Main St. in Calhoun City had been diagnosed with hepatitis A virus. They are concerned that people who ate at the restaurant between July 5 and 23 might have been exposed.
“The risk of transmission is likely low, but anyone who dined at the restaurant during that time period should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination from their healthcare provider, pharmacy or any county health department, if they have not been previously immunized” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can be spread when the virus enters the mouth after someone touches an object, food or drink that is contaminated by the feces of an infected person. Symptoms of infection include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice and abdominal pain. Anyone who has symptoms consistent with hepatitis A should consult their healthcare provider.
“It’s important to always wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom,” Byers said. “Additionally, the best way to prevent infection is by getting the vaccine. It’s safe and effective.”
Nationally, there been large, significant outbreaks of hepatitis A. The Centers for Disease Control reported there have been outbreaks in 25 states sickening more than 22,000 people and killing 216 people between 2016 and July 2019. Mississippi has not seen the same level of activity. Through May, the state health department had identified 13 cases of hepatitis A in 2019.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Hepatitis A can range from mild illness lasting a few weeks to severe illness lasting for months. Most people recover and do not have lasting liver damage, but it can cause liver failure and death in rare cases. People with other kinds of liver disease are at highest risk for developing complications.
A vaccine against hepatitis A is recommended as a part of childhood vaccinations, but it is not required for school entry. It is recommended for international travelers heading to areas where it is common and people who are at high risk for being exposed like the homeless, drug users, gay and bisexual men. The vaccine can also be used to help prevent the disease in people who have been exposed to the virus.
The hepatitis A vaccine is widely available. The health department also can give the vaccine to adults. For more information, visit HealthyMS.com.