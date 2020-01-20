TUPELO • HealthWorks! is challenging kids of all ages to break out their capes, masks and muscles for a super spectacular birthday party on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the children’s health education center will be open to the public in celebration of its 11th birthday.
“We would love to have kids and parents to come in superhero costumes,” said Rebekah Wilson, HealthWorks! Engineer of Experiences.
During the party, kids and adults will be able to explore the center’s Funtastic Floor, check out its high energy education programs and try superhero snacks. HealthWorks! also will be hosting superhero games in its Zoom Room.
The party’s special guest will be real life, hometown superheroes, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and teachers.
“We want kids to be inspired to go above and beyond,” Wilson said.
This year’s part is supercharged thanks to help from seven of HealthWorks! sponsors.
“We love having our sponsors join us this year,” Wilson said.
Since HealthWorks! opened in January 2009, it has hosted more than 315,000 visitors with the goal of infectiously contaminating with healthy fun to inspire kids and adults to live healthier lives.
The center regularly hosts school field trips and its high flying kid motivators also take the HealthWorks! fun to schools. The center is also open to visitors Monday through Saturday; general admission is $5. Quarterly Family Funshop events are offered free.
“We love free events where the whole family can come have fun and learn how to be healthy,” Wilson said.