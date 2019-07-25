TUPELO - This fall, kids won’t have to wait for a field trip to get in on the HealthWorks! action.
The children’s health education center in Tupelo will offer an after-school program from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program will be open to kids in kindergarten through fifth grade starting Aug. 13.
“It won’t be anything like school,” said Lee Stratton, who will be leading the program at HealthWorks!
Starting Aug. 13, the after-school program will focus on physical activity, giving kids the opportunity to move with games, exercises and obstacle courses. The program will cost $5 per child, per session.
The program is designed to help kids improve their physical fitness from whatever level they start from and build confidence, said Stratton, who joined the HealthWorks! staff after a long career as a Tupelo Public School District teacher, coach and administrator.
“We want them to smile and have fun while they are being active,” Stratton said.
Students will get a light, healthy snack and play time with HealthWorks! interactive exhibits before transitioning into the afternoon’s planned program, said Rebekah Wilson, HealthWorks! engineer of experiences.
Students can come every Tuesday and Thursday or just when their schedules allow. Families are asked to preregister by calling (662) 377-5437 so staff can plan activities.
“Hopefully, they’ll learn activities they can take home and share with their families,” Wilson said.