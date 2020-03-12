Mississippi’s first presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus was announced by the Mississippi Department of Health on March 11.
Here are some steps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention you can take to prevent illness. Read more at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
Clean your hands often
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.
Stay home if you are sick
Cover coughs an sneezes
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
Wear a facemask if you are sick
Clean and disinfect
- Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
- If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.