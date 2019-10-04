The Tupelo Kiwanis Club will take back a piece of Halloween for grown ups on Oct. 26, and the Autism Center of North Mississippi will get all the treats.
The civic club and the non-profit agency will join forces to host Costumes and Cocktails at Goodlett Manor in downtown Tupelo. The money raised through the event will go to create an indoor sensory playground at the Autism Center of North Mississippi.
“The playground will let kids with challenges be kids,” said Tupelo Kiwanis president Brad Prewitt. “The Halloween party lets adults be kids.”
Because the autism center staff works with children across the autism spectrum, they use a lot of creative play to engage the children as they work on communication and social skills.
“The spirit of this event is so fitting for what we do,” said autism center executive director Brittany Cuevas, who is also a member of the Tupelo Kiwanis Club. “Our staff looks forward to getting dressed up and having a good time.”
The Tupelo Kiwanis take on signature projects with the goal of doing something tangible and lasting for children, Prewitt said. The club wanted to support the autism center and its mission and bring more attention to its work.
“They’ve done amazing things,” Prewitt said.
The playground, which will include a jungle gym and a rock wall, will cost about $37,000 to install.
“Kiwanis International has a lot of experience with playgrounds,” Prewitt said, and the club is drawing on its expertise and resources to create a playground that is safe and can handle heavy use.
The playground will be a welcome addition to the center, said clinical director Shelia Williamson.
“It provides an opportunity for the children that come here to engage in more natural play activities with appropriate support,” Williamson said. “We’ve really increased our focus on growing social skills along with communication skills.”
The goal is for the students to take what they learn at the center and apply it to playgrounds at schools and parks, Williamson said.
“It’s also an opportunity to work with parents on their skills, so they can feel more comfortable taking their child to settings like these,” she said.
Party time
The Costumes and Cocktails party will start at 7 p.m. at Goodlet Manor at 219 N. Broadway Street. Costumes are encouraged and there will be a costume contest. During the Halloween party, there will be opportunities to help fund the purchase of specific pieces of equipment, Prewitt said.
Tickets are $50 a person and include the first two drinks. Partygoers must be 21 or older. They can be purchased at the Autism Center, Reed’s Department Store Downtown and Supertalk Radio. For more information Call (662) 840-0974.
“We hope the Halloween party will be a success,” Prewitt said. “It could become an annual event for us.”