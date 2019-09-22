TUPELO - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has construction projects to expand its heart institute and add green space to its Memphis campus, but its new president doesn’t want to stop there.
“I want us to be more engaged outside the walls of the hospital in keeping kids healthy,” said Michael Wiggins, who joined the Memphis children’s health care system in April. “I want us to keep expanding our boundaries.”
On Friday, Wiggins, who succeeded Meri Armour, paid his second visit to the Le Bonheur Outpatient Office in Tupelo, where pediatric specialists from Le Bonheur are available so that their Northeast Mississippi patients don’t have to travel to Memphis for follow-up care.
“It’s wonderful getting out into the communities we serve,” Wiggins said. “We get amazing support from this area.”
Wiggins came to Le Bonheur in April from Children’s Health in Dallas, where he was vice president and administrator for Children’s Medical Center in Plano, Texas. He started his career at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Over the years, he has watched Le Bonheur grow from a good hospital to a nationally recognized organization with a number of programs ranked among the best in the country.
His first months with Le Bonheur have only strengthened his appreciation for the hospital’s clinical quality, health professional training programs, research efforts and culture of caring for children and their families.
“I’m not surprised, but I am impressed by what I’ve found,” Wiggins said.
He has appreciated the warm welcome to the Le Bonheur family, including retiring president Meri Armour.
“It’s really been thrilling to be here,” he said.