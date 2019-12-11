CORINTH - Magnolia Regional Health Center is exploring the creation of a freestanding emergency department in McNairy County, Tennessee.
Magnolia Regional leaders have discussed possibilities with Tennessee Rep. Ron Gant and other area leaders, according to a statement from the Corinth hospital. The hospital has received a certificate of need from the State of Tennessee for the project. The hospital is still in the process of determining the feasibility of the potential partnership with McNairy County.
McNairy Regional Hospital in Selmer closed in 2016, leaving the county on the Tennessee-Mississippi board without access to an emergency department. Magnolia Regional in Corinth is one of the two closest hospitals.