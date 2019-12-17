PONTOTOC - A regional partnership helped nearly 1,300 seniors check for savings on Medicare Part D.
During the eight week Medicare open enrollment period, Medicare Part D counselors were able to assist 1,293 people free of charge in seven counties as part of a partnership between county supervisor boards, the Mississippi Department of Aging and Adult Services and Three Rivers Planning and Development District. More than 900 residents found savings averaging $1,107 on annual prescription medicine costs.
“Saving more than $1,000 in out-of-pocket on prescription drugs is significant to someone especially on a fixed income,” said Randy Kelley, executive director for Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
County supervisors in Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Union counties provided space for the Medicare Part D counselors to meet with residents. The state aging agency provided grant funding to hire the counselors as a pilot program. Three Rivers, which houses the local State Health Insurance Assistance Program office, coordinated the program and trained the counselors.
“We think it’s been very successful,” said Wade Holland, Three Rivers state health insurance assistance program. “Every county had a good response.”
Seniors were able to bring in their Medicare card and list of their current medications and counselors would help them compare Medicare Part D plans to see which one was best suited to their needs. Nearly 80 percent found a less expensive plan, saving an average of $1,107 in out-of-pocket costs.
Previously, Holland provided the Medicare Part D counseling by himself from the Three Rivers office in Pontotoc. Adding more counselors and making them easily accessible in each of the seven counties allowed the program to expand significantly, Holland said.
“We served more people this year than the last four years combined,” Holland said.
Hopefully, the pilot program will allow the state aging agency to expand the program in the future, Holland said.
“It seemed to work well,” Holland said.