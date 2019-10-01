JACKSON - The Mississippi State Department of Health identified a fifth case of vaping-related lung illness on Tuesday morning.
The Mississippi cases, which include one death, have affected people between the ages of 18 and 34.
Mississippi is one of 46 states and one U.S. territory that have logged cases of the severe pulmonary disease of lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been 805 cases of lung illness related to vaping as of Sept. 24. There have been 12 deaths in 10 states.
Many of the cases across the United States are linked with a history of vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, in addition to nicotine products, but no specific product such as the device, liquid, refill pods or cartridge has been clearly identified as the cause of illness.
The state health department is urging people not to buy vaping products off the street containing THC or other cannabinoids and not to modify or add substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer.
Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the CDC recommends the following actions:
- If you are concerned about the health risks, consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.
- If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.
- If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue, see your healthcare provider.