JACKSON • The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified an additional case of vaping-related lung illness in Mississippi, bringing the state total to 11 with one death.
Most of the identified cases have been in individuals between 18 and 34 years of age, with two being in adults 35 years of age or older.
Through Nov. 20, the Centers for Disease Control has identified 2,990 cases of lung illness reported from 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. Forty-seven deaths have been reported from 25 states, including Mississippi, and the District of Columbia.
Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.
The CDC has identified vitamin E acetate as a chemical of concern among those who have reported lung illness from vaping. This chemical can be used as an additive in vaping or e-cigarette products that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). However, other substances and product sources are also still under investigation as there may be more than one cause of this outbreak.
The latest national and state findings suggest that products containing THC that were obtained from informal sources such as friends, family and online dealers are linked to most of the lung illness cases and play a major role in the outbreak.
Until an exact cause of this illness has been determined, however, the CDC recommends the following actions: