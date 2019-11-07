Four Northeast Mississippi hospitals earned top grades for hospital safety from a national quality and safety organization.
Leapfrog Group, national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety, announced its Fall 2019 grades Thursday.
Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany, North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore-Amory, NMMC-Tupelo and OCH Regional in Starkville earned A grades.
Baptist-North Mississippi in Oxford earned a B. Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth earned a C.
NMMC-West Point, which was rated for the first time since 2016, earned a D.
The Leapfrog group releases safety grades for hospitals around the county twice a year. The grades are based on 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data. The measures cover performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other patient harm indicators.
Out of 35 hospitals in Mississippi with enough data to be graded, 11 received As, five received Bs, 15 received Cs and four received Ds.
Nationally, more than 2,600 hospitals received patient safety grades.
Developed with an expert panel, the hospital safety grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and transparent, and the results are free to the public at hospitalsafetygrade.org.