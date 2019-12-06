TUPELO - North Mississippi Health Services and Aetna have signed an agreement that will give Itawamba and Tishomingo county residents in network access for Medicare Advantage.
The Tupelo-based hospital system and the insurer signed the agreement this week that will go into effect on Jan. 1.
North Mississippi Health Services, including North Mississippi Medical Center hospitals and affiliated medical clinics will be in-network providers for the new Aetna Medicare Advantage plan. Currently the plan is available to those who live in Itawamba and Tishomingo counties.
Medicare Advantage is a managed care option for those who qualify for Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans typically offer more comprehensive benefits than traditional Medicare parts A and B. Medicare Advantage plans are privately managed and have more narrow provider networks than traditional Medicare.
Open enrollment for Medicare runs through Saturday.
Aetna currently offers Medicare Advantage plan