Tupelo • North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care is seeking nominations for the annual Breast Cancer Advocate Award.
Nominees should be someone who has made an impact on the lives of breast cancer patients in NMMC Cancer Care’s service area.
The award recipient will be announced after the 2019 Hope Continues 5K on Oct. 26 at Fairpark in downtown Tupelo.
That winner will receive a set of Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coins approved by the United States Mint. The award was initiated by Tupelo oncologist Dr. Charles Montgomery.
Nominations are due by Oct. 16. Forms is available at NMMC Cancer Care and online at www.nmhs.net/app/files/public/1450/Breast-Advocate-Award.pdf.