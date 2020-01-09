Mississippi voters will get a say on legalizing marijuana in the state later this year.
According to reports, a group called the Mississippians for Compassionate Care turned in enough signatures in September of 2019 to qualify Initiative 65 for the November 2020 ballot.
The Mississippi State Board of Health and other state leaders oppose the Medical Marijuana 2020 Ballot Initiative.
The Mississippi State Board of Health today passed a resolution opposing the upcoming ballot initiative to place the State Department of Health in charge of medical marijuana in the state. Full text of the resolution: https://t.co/AzUoOpBnnt— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) January 8, 2020
"When we learn more about a health issue, our elected representatives should be able to change laws to make them work better for our people, the department said in a Thursday news release. "Legalizing marijuana via a constitutional amendment would essentially prevent that, as any change would require another statewide ballot initiative."
Medical and recreational marijuana is legal in 33 other states.