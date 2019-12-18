TUPELO - Blood donors can share the gift of life and hang with the jolly old elf on Friday in Tupelo.
To celebrate in the holiday cheer, Santa is making a stop at the Vitalant Donation Center on Eason Boulevard on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Donors who would like photos with Kris Kringle should bring their own camera and are welcome to bring kids to take pictures with Santa.
The donation center will be open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. All donors will receive a long-sleeve “Experience the Wonder” T-shirt (while supplies last) and be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card each day through Jan. 5.
Blood donations drop by more than 20 percent during this time. Regular blood donations ensure that the blood supply is ready when it is needed. All blood types are currently needed, especially type O and platelet donations.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s at vitalant.org.
Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.