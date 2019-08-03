TUPELO • The tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home are long gone, but there’s still a chance to win and get a peek at the grand prize.
The three-bedroom, four and ½-bath home in the Spring Lake subdivision will be open for tours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 25. Those who tour the home can enter to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Room to Room furniture.
The 3,400 square-foot home built by Legacy Construction has an estimated value of $475,000. The winner will be announced on Aug. 29.
“It has a country French feel,” said interior designer Susan Webb, who is among the many local professionals who volunteer their services to bring the Dream Home together and raise funds for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
An arched ceiling over the front entry has been highlighted with a subtle hand-painted mural.
“It sets the mood for the rest of the house for me,” Webb said.
The home’s design takes advantage of large windows that bring in natural light throughout the home. In the kitchen, the large windows become the focal point. The spacious master suite includes two walk-in closets, a huge bathroom with a freestanding soaker tub and tiled shower.
As with the 2018 Dream Home, the laundry room received special attention with custom cabinets, colorful tile floors and its own chandelier from Magnolia Lighting, a little homage to the store’s M.J. Justice, who passed away earlier this year, Webb said.
“The laundry room was her favorite room,” Webb said. “It’s a happy room.”
The Room to Room staff led by assistant manager Amber Beane and designer John Ingle staged the home for the tours.
“We found special pieces just for the Dream Home,” said Lisa Hawkins, Room to Room owner.
The designers especially had fun with the second floor. They created an Elvis-inspired music room on the second floor landing sitting area. Downtown Main Street Association and the Oren Dunn Museum shared items to help set the scene.
“Everybody wants to join in and help bring it to life,” Beane said.
The girl’s room was created with the help of a local St. Jude patient and invokes a whimsical fairy tale theme with unicorns, ballerinas and fairies, Beane said.
“She picked out the bedding, the pillows and the night stands,” Beane said.
The boy’s room features a loft bed and has a fishing theme. In addition to colorful fish watercolor paintings, the designers created a piece of wall art with minnow buckets and boat propellers.
Nearly all of the furniture and accessories will be available to purchase with 10 percent going to St. Jude, Hawkins said. Room to Room will have a representative onsite so buyers can purchase and tag pieces for pick up after the winner is announced.