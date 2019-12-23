People don't have to wait until Jan. 1 to make a difference in 2020.
Vitalant will host its first Day of Giving blood drive next Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Eason Boulevard Center in Tupelo. During the holiday season, blood donations can decline by more than 20 percent and replenishing the the supply is critical.
"We are looking to grow the event in years to come to help out with the huge decline in blood donations we see this time of year, every year," said Jaren Luent, marketing and communication specialist with the Tupelo center.
Being a regular donor can help ensure the blood supply can serve patients in need. Blood donations are used during routine surgeries, to treat certain blood disorders and cancers and in response to emergency situations. A single blood donations can help as many as three patients.
On Monday, all donors will receive a long-sleeve, “Experience the Wonder” T-shirt as long as supplies last and entry to win a $500 Amazon gift card. The first 50 donors receive a Chick-fil-A coupon for free chicken sandwich or chicken strips. There will also be drawings for gift cards from Shine Time Super Wash, Mugshots and more.
Donors can schedule an appointment at Vitalant.org or call at (877) 258-4825.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History at vitalant.org on the day they donate.
