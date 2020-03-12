With news of Mississippi’s first presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus, here are steps you should take if you are sick. For more, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/steps-when-sick.html
These are steps you should take if you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you've been infected:
Stay home except to get medical care
- People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to isolate at home during their illness. You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.
Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home
- As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available.
Call ahead before visiting your doctor
- If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.
Wear a facemask if you are sick
Cover your coughs and sneezes
Clean your hands often
Avoid sharing personal household items
Clean all "high-touch" surfaces everyday