TUPELO • Women United, an affinity group of United Way of Northeast Mississippi, is looking to help women take an active role in bettering their mental health.
Women across Northeast Mississippi are invited to a free Lunch & Learn on the topic of self-care and mental health on June 14, 2022, from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. at Talbot House in Belden.
Speakers for the event include Becky Weatherford, executive director, and Heather Pope, house manager, of Talbot House; Tiffany Phillips with Counseling for a Cause and Donna Palmer with Generations Assisted Living. The event will include lunch, networking, education and a service opportunity with two Northeast Mississippi organizations serving women: Talbot House and Transformation Garden.
Attendees are invited to take part in the service project by collecting donations needed by the organizations. Transformation Garden, which assists survivors of sex trafficking, needs monetary donations for gas cards and school curriculum materials. Talbot House, a sober living home for women in recovery, is in need of bath towels, washcloths, coffee pods, laundry detergent, dryer sheets and white plastic hangers. Donations of hand lotion, lip balm, hair accessories, nail polish, books, magazine, chocolate and snacks are also appreciated.
Donations can be brought to the Lunch & Learn or dropped off at United Way’s office at 213 West Main Street in downtown Tupelo during the week of June 13.
The Women United Lunch & Learn is sponsored by Epic Eats, Generations Senior Living, Fit Camp Fitness for Women, Counseling for a Cause and Citizens Style.
Space is limited. Those interested are encouraged to RSVP to Julia Monts, director of donor engagement at United Way of Northeast Mississippi, at julia@unitedwaynems.org