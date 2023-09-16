TUPELO — A historic home once used as a parsonage for the First United Methodist Church is now known as The Parsonage — a venue for weddings, receptions, social events and parties.
Located at 220 N Church Street in Tupelo's Historic Downtown neighborhood, the home was purchased from FUMC in March 2022 by Kevin Knight.
Knight, a 40-year-old Mantachie native, previously owned and operated a flower shop in Fulton before becoming a full-time realtor in 2012.
Working in Tupelo, he'd traveled Jefferson Street for years.
"I, like everyone else, admired this house," Knight said.
Over the years, Knight has flipped more than a dozen houses. Some have been small projects; others, like renovating The Parsonage and the house next to it, which he also purchased from the church, has been a massive undertaking.
With only a few details left to smooth out, Knight expects to have the project 100% complete by the end of September — and he couldn't be more pleased with the result.
"I took 'Father of the Bride' and "Steel Magnolias' settings and combined them into a home," Knight said. "That's the best way to describe it."
Renovating a house with history
Built in 1914, the 3,800 square-foot house was a traditional three bedroom, two bath home with two additional smaller rooms upstairs.
The intersection of Church and Jefferson is at the southern end of where the 1936 Tupelo tornado carved its path of destruction. Everything north of The Parsonage was destroyed, Knight said, and few houses like it remain in the area today.
"Natural development and neglect took care of a lot of those houses," he said. "Because this one had still been relatively original, it called to me."
In 1953, E.B. and Mary Kirksey bought the home. It was purchased by FUMC for use as a parsonage in 1992, Knight said, and 2012 was the last time it was used as a full-time residence.
Knight said he is the sixth owner of the house. When he purchased it, parts were frozen in time in the 1950s/60s and the 1990s.
He began the remodeling process in May 2022 and the interior was completed in April 2023.
He kept the original moldings and windows throughout the home but gutted the kitchen and removed a wall separating it from the original breakfast room to make the space larger.
The bathrooms were also gutted to redo plumbing.
Over the summer, Knight converted a two-car garage, originally added in 1995, into what he calls The Carriage House.
In the back yard, he created a courtyard space with artificial turf, a move he believes will reduce maintenance needs and prevent mud — and it'll always be green for photos during events.
When it came to landscaping, rather than going with seasonal plants, he planted hardy evergreens that are native to the area to maintain a good look year-round.
"I tried to keep it classic, respectful and traditional," Knight said.
None of the furniture is original to the home, but he did buy a green tufted leather sofa from Kirksey Brothers Furniture for the men's lounge, a nod to the previous owners.
His favorite spot at The Parsonage is the side porch, easily visible to drivers on the Jefferson Street side of the home.
"That's just what you pass and see the most," Knight said. "In the South, everyone loves a good porch."
A venue at home among historic churches
When it came to choosing a name for the venue, The Parsonage just made sense.
People would often say to Knight, "Oh, you bought the parsonage." The use of parsonages has declined through the years, he said, and its location on Church Street "within a block of five of Tupelo's most beautiful churches" also contributed to the decision.
"I didn't want it to be trendy," Knight said. "I wanted it to have meaning."
Envisioning what he wanted The Parsonage to be, Knight decided it should have the feeling of home while functioning as a venue.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, he's noticed that couples have scaled down weddings in favor of smaller, more intimate gatherings. He anticipates a resurgence of church weddings.
Located within walking distance of the First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and All Saints' Episcopal Church, Knight pictures couples opting for a traditional church wedding while The Parsonage offers them a beautiful, comfortable place to get ready beforehand and host their reception after tying the knot.
"It still keeps that home feel, but upstairs is completely devoted to the bride and her bridesmaids," Knight said. "There's a salon, there's hair and makeup, there's a kitchenette and then a lounge room and dressing areas upstairs. And I tried to create a lot of photo ops as they're getting ready, because ultimately, the bride spends the most time getting ready the day of."
Between the grounds and interior of The Parsonage and The Carriage House, the venue can accommodate events ranging from 25 to more than 200 people — and it's not just for weddings. The Parsonage will host local clubs, proposals, birthday parties, Christmas parties and more.
