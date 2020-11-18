In what’s certain to be a holiday season unlike any other, you can transform your seasonal menu in 20 minutes of prep time or less by incorporating flavorful ingredients that make ordinary dishes extraordinary, ensuring the holidays are as special and memorable as any other year.
Stress-free holiday entertaining at home begins this Ham and Cheese Brunch Bake, a delicious and convenient recipe to feed your family on early holiday mornings. This simple, tasty brunch bake can be easily prepped the night before.
While holiday gatherings may be smaller this year, spending time with family can be made even more special when sharing a homemade, holiday-inspired meal. Sherry Cherry Pork Loin Roast, made in a time-saving slow cooker, provides an easy way to bring your family together for a flavorful holiday meal.
SHERRY CHERRY PORK LOIN ROAST
PORK
7 tablespoons cooking oil, divided
2 large sweet onions, halved and thinly sliced
4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
1 (4- to 4 1/2-pound) pork loin roast, trimmed and patted dry
3 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, divided
SAUCE
3/4 cup sherry cooking wine
5 to 6 cloves garlic
1 cup frozen Bing cherries, divided
1 1/2 tablespoons dry mustard powder
4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1 bunch fresh parsley, for garnish
For the pork, in a large slow cooker on high heat, add 2 tablespoons oil, sliced onions and 1 teaspoon salt. Season roast evenly on all sides with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper.
Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons oil to pan. Sear pork loin 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Transfer roast to slow cooker on top of onions. Cover and cook on low 3 hours.
For the cherry sauce, in a blender, blend sherry cooking wine, garlic, 1/2 cup cherries, mustard powder, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, remaining olive oil, remaining salt and remaining pepper until smooth; set aside.
After pork loin cooks 3 hours, add Sherry Cherry Sauce around pork roast. Cover and cook 2 to 3 hours on low. To glaze, brush roast with warm sauce 3 to 4 times in last hour of cooking. Once pork reaches internal temperature of 145 degrees, remove and let rest 15 to 20 minutes before slicing.
To finish the sauce, remove 1/4 cup cooking liquid and mix with cornstarch to make a slurry. Whisk slurry and remaining cherries into sauce. Cook in slow cooker on high 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Slice roast 1/2-inch thick, garnish with fresh parsley and serve with Sherry Cherry Sauce and braised onions. Serves 8 to 10.
HAM AND CHEESE BRUNCH BAKE
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 large shallots, minced
1/2 cup sherry cooking wine
1 (20-ounce) package frozen hash brown potatoes
1 stick salted butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 cups shredded white Cheddar cheese
1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
8 ounces cooked ham, diced
8 large eggs
1 1/4 cups whole milk
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder
2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, add olive oil and preheat pan over medium heat. Add shallots and cook, stirring often, until softened and golden, about 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in cooking wine and cook until liquid is evaporated, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
Place frozen hash browns in a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour melted butter over potatoes, add salt, pepper and caramelized shallots, and mix well. Bake on center rack of oven at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until potatoes are cooked through and some edges are beginning to brown. Remove potatoes from oven and reduce temperature to 325 degrees. Sprinkle Cheddar and 1 cup Parmesan cheese evenly over potatoes followed by ham.
In a bowl, vigorously whisk eggs, milk, mustard powder and dill until fully combined and eggs become frothy, about 1 minute. Pour egg mixture evenly over potatoes, cheese and ham. (Store covered in refrigerator, if prepping night before.) Bake 35 for 40 minutes, or until edges of casserole are golden brown and center of casserole is set. Cool 5 minutes before slicing. Serves 10.