TUPELO • The Resistance will be battling more than the First Order on multiple movie screens during the Christmas season.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” debuts tonight in theaters throughout Northeast Mississippi and the nation. The final episode of the “Skywalker saga” could beat the Thursday preview gross record of $60 million made last year by “Avengers: Endgame.”
“Skywalker,” however, will have formidable competition during the final two weeks of the year, including a group of big-name felines, a quartet of young women, a tragic hero from Atlanta, the “Jumanji” game characters, and a frozen queen whom theaters just can’t let go.
The following is a preview of some of the movies playing locally during the holidays. Check theater websites for movie listings and show times.
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG13, 142 minutes) – The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences. Stars Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, along with “Star Wars” mainstays Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams and, through previous unreleased footage, the late Carrie Fisher.
“Cats” (PG, 109 minutes) – The Tony Award-winning production, one of theater’s longest-running musicals, makes its silver screen debut this week. A tribe of cats called the Jellicles must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new Jellicle life. The all-star cast includes James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.
“Little Women” (PG, 135 minutes) – Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel follows the lives of four sisters as they come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War. Though all very different from each other, the March sisters stand by each other through difficult and changing times. Emma Watson, who starred in the “Harry Potter” film series and Disney’s live action “Beauty and the Beast,” plays one of the sisters. Veteran actresses Meryl Streep and Laura Dern also star.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG13, 123 minutes) – The gang is back for the second “Jumanji” sequel, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.
“Richard Jewell” (R, 131 minutes) – Security guard Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser) saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely report that he was a terrorist. The Clint Eastwood-directed film also stars Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde.
“Frozen II” (PG, 104 minutes) – The “Frozen” sequel, which was released a week before Thanksgiving, continues its run. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Kristen Bell (Anna) reprise their vocal roles from the 2013 film.
“Bombshell” (R, 108 minutes) – A group of women led by TV news personalities Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) decide to take on Fox News head Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Margot Robbie also stars along with Allison Janey, Kate McKinnon and Malcolm McDowell.
“Black Christmas” (PG13, 93 minutes) – A group of female students are stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. A remake of the 1974 “Black Christmas,” the slasher film was released last week.
“Queen & Slim” (R, 132 minutes) – A couple’s first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over. Melina Matsoukas, an award-winning music video director, makes her feature directorial debut. Stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith.
“Spies in Disguise” (PG, 101 minutes) – Will Smith and Tom Holland are the vocal stars of this computer-animated spy comedy. When the world’s most awesome spy (Smith) is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer (Holland) to save the world. Reba McEntire and Rashida Jones also lend their vocal talents to the film.
“1917” (R, 118 minutes) – Sam Mendes, who won a directorial Academy Award for “American Beauty,” produced, directed and co-wrote the screenplay for this World War I drama. Two young British privates are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldier’s brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap.
“Uncut Gems” (R, 135 minutes) – Adam Sandler plays a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. The crime comedy also stars Idina Menzel and former NBA star Kevin Garnett.